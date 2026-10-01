Prime Minister Modi hails Captain Smit Machchhar after Flydubai incident
Prime Minister Modi has called Captain Smit Machchhar a "hero" after he bravely stopped a disaster on Flydubai flight FZ1073.
When the copilot allegedly tried to crash the plane midflight, Machchhar, despite being seriously injured, managed to protect the 174 people on board.
Modi posted, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valor helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar."
Boeing 737 MAX plunged 14,300 feet
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 suddenly dropped by around 14,300 feet in about 37 seconds, setting off emergency alerts.
Machchhar opened the cockpit door so passengers could help subdue the copilot, and other pilots on board landed safely in Saudi Arabia.
Both pilots were hospitalized; Machchhar was reported to be in stable condition while the copilot was arrested.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu also credited him with helping prevent a potentially catastrophic outcome.