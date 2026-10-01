Prime Minister Modi hails Captain Smit Machchhar after Flydubai incident

Prime Minister Modi has called Captain Smit Machchhar a "hero" after he bravely stopped a disaster on Flydubai flight FZ1073.

When the copilot allegedly tried to crash the plane midflight, Machchhar, despite being seriously injured, managed to protect the 174 people on board.

Modi posted, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valor helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar."