Prime Minister Modi invites National Teachers's Awards winners, thanks teachers
India
On Teachers's Day, Prime Minister Modi invited this year's National Teachers's Awards winners to his home, taking time to thank them for shaping young minds and honoring Dr. S Radhakrishnan's legacy.
Modi called the day a chance to recognize teachers' "strong contribution" to society.
Modi asks for public speaking tips
Modi kept things real by asking these top teachers for tips on public speaking and how to boost confidence, yes, even the prime minister wants advice!
He also wanted ideas for helping students who struggle in class.
On a relatable note, he brought up children's screen addiction and suggested getting them into sports or creative hobbies instead.