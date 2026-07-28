Prime Minister Modi meets officials amid Iran US conflict uncertainty
India
Prime Minister Modi is meeting top officials Tuesday evening to figure out how India can keep its economy strong despite all the uncertainty from the Iran-US conflict.
Ministries like Finance and Commerce will share their ideas, all focused on pushing forward the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) plan.
Seven secretary groups propose resilience measures
The big talking points come from seven secretary-led groups set up after February's Iran-US tensions.
They've looked at how West Asia's crisis could impact India and are suggesting ways to make our economy more resilient.
Some key policy changes might be announced after Modi reviews their recommendations.