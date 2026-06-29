Prime Minister Modi praises Assam's Hargila Army for saving storks India Jun 29, 2026

Prime Minister Modi just gave a shoutout to Assam's Hargila Army, a group of local women who helped save the rare hargila stork.

Once seen as bad luck and nearly wiped out by superstition, these rare birds are now thriving thanks to biologist Purnima Devi Barman and her team, who used science and community spirit to change hearts and minds.