Prime Minister Modi praises Assam's Hargila Army for saving storks
India
Prime Minister Modi just gave a shoutout to Assam's Hargila Army, a group of local women who helped save the rare hargila stork.
Once seen as bad luck and nearly wiped out by superstition, these rare birds are now thriving thanks to biologist Purnima Devi Barman and her team, who used science and community spirit to change hearts and minds.
Hargila Army makes stork a symbol
By making the hargila part of local culture, the Hargila Army turned this once-feared bird into a symbol of pride.
Modi also highlighted other cool community efforts, like Meghalaya's root bridges and Nagaland's Baby League and Nagaland Women Futsal League: proof that when people come together, big things can happen.