Prime Minister Modi recalls Biju Patnaik's 1947 daring rescue
India
During a recent speech in Jakarta, Prime Minister Modi highlighted how Biju Patnaik, Odisha's former chief minister and a pilot, pulled off a bold rescue mission back in 1947.
Patnaik flew into Dutch-occupied Java, dodging serious threats, to save Indonesia's Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta during their fight for independence.
Patnaik's rescue symbolized India Indonesia friendship
Modi said this daring act not only helped Indonesia but also built a strong friendship between India and Indonesia.
The story is still seen as a symbol of solidarity, showing how the two countries have been connected by both history and courage.