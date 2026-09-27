Prime Minister Modi says India follows 0 tolerance on terrorism
In his latest Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi spoke out firmly against terrorism, pointing to the 2016 surgical strike as proof of India's decisive action after the Uri attack.
He made it clear that India stands strong against terrorism and that India is following a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and PM Modi said, "Today, India is following a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and we are also seeing the results of this approach."
Modi highlights shift to assertive counterterrorism
Modi reflected on how earlier governments often hesitated after major attacks like the 2008 Delhi blasts and Mumbai attacks, but said things have shifted.
The 2016 surgical strike marked a new, more assertive strategy.
He also recalled honoring September 11 victims in New York, underlining India's ongoing commitment to fighting terrorism worldwide.