Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport
India
Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.
With nearly 300,000 people expected, authorities are bringing in 7,000 police personnel to keep things running smoothly and safe for everyone.
Officials prepare for 13,000 Dhimsa performers
The event isn't just about planes: 13,000 kids will perform the Dhimsa dance as a highlight.
Officials have been meeting regularly at the airport's Command Control Room to make sure everything, from parking for nearly 6,000 vehicles to food stalls, is ready.
Ministers and top officers are on site making sure all goes off without a hitch.