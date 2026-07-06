Prime Minister Modi to meet Prabowo Subianto, speed strategic projects

Global security and diplomatic roundup

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also caught up with Bahrain's Foreign Minister in Manama to talk about closer cooperation.

Meanwhile, China tested a long-range missile from a nuclear submarine in the Pacific, which got strong reactions from Japan and Australia.

Elsewhere, unrest in Sri Lanka's Negombo prison left 26 dead, the UK finally honored 9,909 missing Indian World War I soldiers, and deadly missile strikes hit Ukraine.