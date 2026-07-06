Prime Minister Modi to meet Prabowo Subianto, speed strategic projects
Big diplomatic moves ahead: Prime Minister Modi is set to meet Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, as announced on July 6, 2026.
The main focus? Strengthening ties and speeding up strategic projects between India and Indonesia, especially as the world faces some major security and diplomatic challenges.
Global security and diplomatic roundup
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also caught up with Bahrain's Foreign Minister in Manama to talk about closer cooperation.
Meanwhile, China tested a long-range missile from a nuclear submarine in the Pacific, which got strong reactions from Japan and Australia.
Elsewhere, unrest in Sri Lanka's Negombo prison left 26 dead, the UK finally honored 9,909 missing Indian World War I soldiers, and deadly missile strikes hit Ukraine.