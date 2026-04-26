Prime Minister Modi urges Census 2027 participation, pledges data security
India
In his latest Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi called the ongoing Census 2027 a "responsibility for all of us" and encouraged everyone to get involved.
He promised that your data will stay confidential and secure.
Enumerators will use mobile apps
This will be India's digital census ever: enumerators will use mobile apps, and you can even fill in your details 15 days before the official visit.
You'll get a unique ID for easy verification, making things smoother and ensuring you do not need to provide information twice.
With house-listing for approximately 12 million families already completed, this tech upgrade is set to make the whole process.