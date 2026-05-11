Prime Minister Modi urges cutting vegetable oil amid $19.5B imports
India
Prime Minister Modi is encouraging everyone to use less vegetable oil at home, saying it's not just good for your health but also helps the country.
India spent a massive $19.5 billion on importing oils in 2025-26, which hurts the economy and weakens the rupee.
Experts recommend low oil cooking
Modi reminded people that too much oil can lead to issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.
Health experts suggest switching up your cooking: try steaming, grilling, roasting, or air-frying instead of deep-frying.
Indian favorites like pressure cooking and tomato-based gravies work well too, plus you can use nuts, seeds, yogurt, and spices for flavor without piling on the oil.