Prime Minister Modi urges youth to avoid drugs in Delhi
At a shabad kirtan in Delhi ahead of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi called on young people to avoid drugs, saying addiction can break families' dreams.
He encouraged families and gurdwaras to support those struggling with substance abuse and help guide youth toward healthier choices.
Modi links drugs to Sikh teachings
Modi linked the fight against drugs to Guru Nanak Dev's message of "welfare of all," and stressed that tackling addiction will need teamwork from communities and religious groups, especially in places like Punjab.
He also paid heartfelt tribute to Sikh gurus, saying India will always respect the legacy of Sikhs across the world.