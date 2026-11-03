Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepts stupa dedication from King Wangchuck
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his appreciation after Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck dedicated a Buddhist stupa to him in Gelephu Mindfulness City.
The ceremony, held on November 1, 2026, was a heartfelt nod to the close cultural and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan.
Modi said he accepted this honor on behalf of all Indians.
Stupa part of Gelephu's 108 stupas
The newly dedicated stupa is part of Bhutan's effort to celebrate its Buddhist heritage, with 108 stupas in the city.
At the event, King Wangchuck called the dedication an enduring symbol of gratitude for Modi's commitment and India's support for the realization of his vision for Gelephu Mindfulness City.
Modi also highlighted that gestures like this reflect the deep friendship between both countries.