Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces fast-track courts for NEET leaks
India
Amid major protests over the NEET paper leak, PM Modi has announced new fast-track courts to handle exam paper leak cases.
Sharing the news on X, he emphasized that supporting students' futures is a top priority and promised quick action against cheating in the education system.
Modi vows strict NEET leak punishment
Modi said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!"
He explained these courts will make sure those behind leaks face strict and speedy punishment.
The move aims to restore trust in exams and reassure students that their interests are being protected.