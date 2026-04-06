Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Kalpakkam PFBR reaches criticality
India
India just marked a big moment in its nuclear journey, Prime Minister Modi announced that the homegrown Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has achieved "criticality."
In simple terms, the reactor has attained criticality, making it a huge step for India's civil nuclear program.
PFBR produces excess fuel
The PFBR is special because it creates more fuel than it uses, helping India keep its nuclear program going strong. It's also a key move toward using thorium as fuel down the line.
Modi called this a "decisive step" and gave a shout-out to the scientists and engineers behind the achievement.