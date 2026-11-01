Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves southern bullet train corridor
Big news for travelers: Prime Minister Modi has just approved the Southern Bullet Train Corridor, which will link Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amaravati, and Chennai.
Soon, you could get from Bengaluru to Chennai in just 73 minutes, or reach Hyderabad in about 2 hours and 10 minutes.
Fast trains are finally coming south!
Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Vande Bharat exports
This new corridor aims to connect major tech and business hubs across the region, making travel smoother and boosting local economies.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared that India plans to start exporting its Vande Bharat trains within the next three to four years, a sign of how much train tech is picking up speed here.
Plus, after the recent launch of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper (which slashes travel time by nearly eight hours), it looks like Indian Railways are leveling up for good.