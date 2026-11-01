Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves southern bullet train corridor

This new corridor aims to connect major tech and business hubs across the region, making travel smoother and boosting local economies.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared that India plans to start exporting its Vande Bharat trains within the next three to four years, a sign of how much train tech is picking up speed here.

Plus, after the recent launch of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper (which slashes travel time by nearly eight hours), it looks like Indian Railways are leveling up for good.