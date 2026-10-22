Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NDTV summit calls UN outdated
India
At the NDTV World Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the United Nations and other big global organizations aren't keeping up with today's fast-changing world.
He pointed to shifts in trade, tech, and rising new powers, calling this a "World Between Orders," and questioned if old systems can really handle modern problems.
S Jaishankar calls for UN reform
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar highlighted how the United Nations started with just 51 members but has grown nearly four times since then.
He said it's time for emerging economies and the Global South to have a bigger voice.
According to him, updating these institutions isn't just overdue; it's urgent if they want to stay relevant and actually solve real-world issues.