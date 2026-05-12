Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins 6-day UAE and European trip
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a six-day trip from Friday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 20, 2026, visiting the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.
The big goal? Strengthening India's trade and energy partnerships with these countries.
He starts in the UAE to meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Modi's agenda energy technology and defense
In the UAE, Modi will discuss energy cooperation and support for India's huge expat community there (about 4.5 million people!).
In the Netherlands, it's all about green hydrogen, semiconductors, and water tech.
Sweden and Norway are next: expect discussions on supply chains, clean energy, and Arctic collaboration.
The final stop is Italy for talks on defense ties and innovation under the India-EU free trade agreement framework.