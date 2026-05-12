Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins 6-day UAE and European trip

Modi's agenda energy technology and defense

In the UAE, Modi will discuss energy cooperation and support for India's huge expat community there (about 4.5 million people!).

In the Netherlands, it's all about green hydrogen, semiconductors, and water tech.

Sweden and Norway are next: expect discussions on supply chains, clean energy, and Arctic collaboration.

The final stop is Italy for talks on defense ties and innovation under the India-EU free trade agreement framework.