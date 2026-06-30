Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings Indian handicrafts to Seychelles leaders
On his recent trip to Seychelles, PM Modi brought along some unique handcrafted gifts for the country's top leaders and their families.
The gesture was all about celebrating India's traditional artistry while highlighting the close bond between the two nations, especially as partners in the Indian Ocean.
Gifts symbolized shared heritage and conservation
Modi gave a brass tortoise (a nod to wisdom and Seychelles's own giant tortoises) to President Herminie, plus a Toda embroidered shawl and Kanchivaram silk for other leaders.
The first lady received a Maheshwari silk stole and a Bidriware box, both showing off India's diverse craft traditions.
These thoughtful picks weren't just pretty: they symbolized shared values around heritage, conservation, and cultural pride, making ties between India and Seychelles feel even stronger.