Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings nearly $40 billion in pledges

India emerges as investment hub

This tour made it clear: India is now a go-to spot for big investments.

The UAE is supporting energy cooperation, including an MoU to maintain a gas reserve in India, while Europe focused on tech with Tata and ASML teaming up on semiconductors in the Netherlands.

Italy also leveled up its partnership with India to cover defense, trade, and advanced tech.

Plus, Modi got international props for his work on food security, giving India even more credibility on the world stage.