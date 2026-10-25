Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls 'Mann Ki Baat' a pilgrimage
India
On the 12th anniversary of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi described it as a "pilgrimage" and reflected on how the show has become a space to spotlight everyday Indians and their inspiring stories.
Episode spotlights Punjab, Uttarakhand projects
This episode highlighted grassroots projects, like reviving old farming methods in Punjab, and reviving the Heval River and restoring natural water sources in Uttarakhand.
Modi said Mann Ki Baat is all about celebrating people's dedication and their spirit of service to the country.