Prime Minister Narendra Modi cites 7.7% growth despite energy tensions
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's 7.7% economic growth rate, calling it proof of the country's resilience and determination, even as global tensions impact energy imports like crude oil and LPG.
Speaking ahead of Parliament's monsoon session, he encouraged lawmakers to work together and keep discussions focused on progress.
Modi urges MPs fact based debate
Modi urged MPs to move beyond routine arguments and prioritize meaningful, fact-based debates that push India forward.
He emphasized the importance of mutual respect and dynamic engagement, saying diverse ideas should help shape the nation's future.