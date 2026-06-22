Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissions 3 made-in-India warships in Kolkata

Ships feature stealth, BrahMos, advanced sonar

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned three made-in-India warships, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray, into the Indian Navy in Kolkata. This marks a significant milestone for India's push to build its own defense technology under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), these ships demonstrate India's progress in military self-reliance.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan noted that India's warship-building capability is gaining new speed in modern technology, self-reliance, and self-confidence.

The ships feature stealth technology, BrahMos missiles, advanced sonar systems, unmanned underwater vehicles for mapping the ocean floor, lightweight torpedoes, and specialized sonar for anti-submarine missions.