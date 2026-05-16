Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Iraq's Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a warm shout-out to Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi for stepping in as Iraq's new prime minister.
Posting on X, Modi said, "India highly values its longstanding and friendly ties with Iraq and remains firmly committed to further strengthening our bilateral ties in all areas. ", and said he is looking forward to working together for both countries' progress and prosperity.
Al-Zaidi appointed Iraqi prime minister
Al-Zaidi, a businessman, became prime minister after weeks of political talks aimed at finding common ground among the Coordination Framework's member parties.
His appointment is seen as a fresh start for Iraq's government after lots of internal debate.
With Parliament approving parts of his cabinet and plans, his leadership is now officially underway.