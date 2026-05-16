Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Iraq's Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi India May 16, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a warm shout-out to Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi for stepping in as Iraq's new prime minister.

Posting on X, Modi said, "India highly values its longstanding and friendly ties with Iraq and remains firmly committed to further strengthening our bilateral ties in all areas. ", and said he is looking forward to working together for both countries' progress and prosperity.