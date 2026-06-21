Prime Minister Narendra Modi credits over ₹18,880Cr under PM-KISAN
On June 20, Prime Minister Modi sent out the 23rd PM-KISAN installment, directly crediting more than ₹18,880 crore to the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmer families across India.
If you're waiting for your payment or just want to double-check, here's what you need to know.
How to check PM-KISAN status
Head to the PM-KISAN portal and click "Know Your Status," just enter your Aadhaar number, PM-KISAN ID, or registered mobile number.
You can also use the PM-KISAN app for updates. Don't forget to check your linked bank account or SMS alerts for confirmation.
Still stuck? Call the helpline at 1800-180-1551 or visit your nearest CSC (Common Service Centre) for help with e-KYC and application updates.
The scheme gives eligible farmers ₹6,000 a year in three installments, so every bit counts!