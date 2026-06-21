Prime Minister Narendra Modi credits over ₹18,880Cr under PM-KISAN

How to check PM-KISAN status

Head to the PM-KISAN portal and click "Know Your Status," just enter your Aadhaar number, PM-KISAN ID, or registered mobile number.

You can also use the PM-KISAN app for updates. Don't forget to check your linked bank account or SMS alerts for confirmation.

Still stuck? Call the helpline at 1800-180-1551 or visit your nearest CSC (Common Service Centre) for help with e-KYC and application updates.

The scheme gives eligible farmers ₹6,000 a year in three installments, so every bit counts!