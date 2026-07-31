Prime Minister Narendra Modi forgives students, calls them 'Hamare bache'
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to students making abusive remarks by choosing forgiveness over punishment.
In a video statement, he called them "Hamare bache hain" (our children) and forgave them.
Modi's message draws mixed online reaction
Modi's message quickly caught attention online. Many appreciated his forgiving attitude and emphasis on unity, while some wished he had shared more about what actually happened.
The conversation now is less about the incident itself and more about how leaders handle criticism with empathy.