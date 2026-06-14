Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India France innovation in Nice
India
Prime Minister Modi spoke at the Bharat Innovates event in Nice, France, highlighting how teaming up with France can help tackle big global challenges.
He shared that innovation and international cooperation have the power to transform our world, and the event spotlighted India's tech progress and entrepreneurial energy on a global stage.
Narendra Modi urges Indo French innovators
Modi encouraged Indian and French innovators to join forces, saying partnerships driven by shared goals can lead to meaningful solutions.
His message comes as both countries look to strengthen ties in uncertain times, showing how working together could make a real difference for the future.