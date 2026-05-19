Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Oslo for 3rd India-Nordic Summit
India
Prime Minister Modi landed in Oslo for the third India-Nordic Summit, where leaders from Iceland, Finland, and Denmark teamed up with India to talk clean energy, sustainable growth, and digital innovation.
The vibe was all about working together on big issues like renewable power and smarter economies.
India-Nordic Summit highlights geothermal, tech, renewables
Modi's chat with Iceland zeroed in on geothermal energy and sustainability.
With Finland, it was all about next-generation tech: think 5G and 6G networks, AI, and quantum computing.
Denmark's role in India's renewable energy projects got a shout-out too.
This summit builds on earlier meetings from 2018 and 2022, aiming to strengthen partnerships as the Nordic countries lead the way in green solutions.