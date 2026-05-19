Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Oslo for 3rd India-Nordic Summit

India-Nordic Summit highlights geothermal, tech, renewables

Modi's chat with Iceland zeroed in on geothermal energy and sustainability.

With Finland, it was all about next-generation tech: think 5G and 6G networks, AI, and quantum computing.

Denmark's role in India's renewable energy projects got a shout-out too.

This summit builds on earlier meetings from 2018 and 2022, aiming to strengthen partnerships as the Nordic countries lead the way in green solutions.