Prime Minister Narendra Modi in The Hague recalls 2014 victory
India
While speaking to the Indian crowd in The Hague, Prime Minister Modi took a moment to remember May 16, 2014, the day his party's big election win changed India's political scene.
He called it a turning point that brought the country its first majority government in 30 years.
Modi calls voter support greatest asset
Modi reflected on his 25 years as a public leader (13 as Gujarat's chief minister and now 12 as prime minister) saying voter support is his "greatest asset."
This stop in the Netherlands is part of his five-country trip, which started in the United Arab Emirates and heads next to Sweden, Norway, and Italy.