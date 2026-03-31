Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kaynes Semicon plant in Sanand
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened Kaynes Semicon's outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand.
This move is all about making more chips in India instead of relying on imports.
Plant supplies tech to California firm
The plant will make key components like power modules.
Modi called it a big step for Make in India and highlighted that the factory is already supplying tech to a California company, connecting Sanand straight to Silicon Valley.
Plus, with new initiatives like Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and efforts to secure essential minerals, India is pushing hard to become a global player in chip manufacturing.