Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates ₹480cr Jodhpur Airport terminal
India
Prime Minister Modi opened the new terminal at Jodhpur Airport, with Rajasthan's top leaders in attendance.
The ₹4.8 billion building can handle up to two million travelers a year and is designed to make flying smoother for everyone.
Rajasthani terminal, UDAN to boost flights
The terminal stands out with its Rajasthani-style arches and jharokhas, giving travelers a taste of local culture right from the start.
Folk artists brought extra energy to the launch. Plus, the updated UDAN scheme was rolled out (backed by ₹288.4 billion over 10 years) to boost regional flights, tourism, and jobs across India.