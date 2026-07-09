Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Melbourne, receives honor guard
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Melbourne and received a ceremonial guard of honor at Government House, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese there to greet him.
This stop is part of Modi's three-nation tour, focusing on boosting India-Australia ties in defense, trade, education, and connecting people from both countries.
Modi highlights 500 GW renewable target
Modhi and Albanese are set to talk about everything from defense deals to student exchanges.
At the CEO Forum, Modi highlighted India's big push for renewable energy, aiming for 500 GW by 2030, and pointed out how Australia's tech can help.
He also shared that a recent trade deal has already doubled Indian exports to Australia, setting the stage for even more collaboration ahead.