Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Afsluitdijk, seeks smart water tech India May 17, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by the legendary Afsluitdijk in the Netherlands this week as part of his European tour.

He was genuinely impressed by how the Dutch handle water management and climate-proof infrastructure, saying, "An area in which the Netherlands has done groundbreaking work is water management. The entire international community can learn a great deal from this."

Modi also emphasized that India is keen to use smart tech for things like irrigation, flood protection, and better waterways.