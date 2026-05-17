Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Afsluitdijk, seeks smart water tech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by the legendary Afsluitdijk in the Netherlands this week as part of his European tour.
He was genuinely impressed by how the Dutch handle water management and climate-proof infrastructure, saying, "An area in which the Netherlands has done groundbreaking work is water management. The entire international community can learn a great deal from this."
Modi also emphasized that India is keen to use smart tech for things like irrigation, flood protection, and better waterways.
India's MEA links Afsluitdijk to Kalpasar
India's Ministry of External Affairs described the Afsluitdijk as a "symbol of excellence and innovation," linking it to big projects back home, like Gujarat's Kalpasar Project, which aims to build a massive freshwater reservoir.
This visit opens doors for India and the Netherlands to team up on climate resilience, water technology, and sustainable infrastructure.
Plus, Modi's wider tour includes Sweden, Norway, and Italy, as part of a four-nation Europe trip aimed at ramping up bilateral ties on a range of key areas.