Prime Minister Narendra Modi links solar growth to energy independence
India
On India's 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi spoke from the Red Fort about how the country is pushing for energy independence.
He called out a huge jump in solar power, growing from just 2 gigawatts in 2014 to an impressive 160 gigawatts now.
Modi said this progress means India is less dependent on other countries and more in control of its own future.
Modi outlines broader energy security measures
Modi shared that India isn't stopping at solar: there's also a focus on more piped gas, railway electrification, and finding domestic crude oil sources.
The government is looking at everything from ethanol and nuclear power to diversifying where we get our oil and gas, all with the goal of making sure India's energy needs are secure and sustainable.