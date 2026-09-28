Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks Ashok Singhal's 100th birth anniversary
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 100th birth anniversary of Ashok Singhal, with a heartfelt tribute.
He highlighted Singhal's lifelong commitment to spirituality, social work, and shaping India's cultural identity.
Modi called him a great personality who was committed to nation-building and credited him for inspiring impactful community initiatives.
Singhal remembered for Ram Janmabhoomi, education
Modi shared how Singhal received a handwritten letter from him in his early days of organizational work back in 1981, especially in helping those hit by disasters.
Beyond that, Singhal is remembered for playing a pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and pushing for education in remote villages, leaving a lasting mark on India's social landscape.