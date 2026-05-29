Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Canada to conclude CEPA
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi might head to Canada by late 2026 or early 2027 to wrap up a major trade agreement called CEPA.
Talks kicked off earlier this year when Mark Carney visited India, and two negotiation rounds have already happened, with another one set for Ottawa soon.
More India Canada meetings expected
If Modi goes, it will be his first solo trip to Canada in over a decade, a big step toward improving India-Canada ties after some rocky years.
Dinesh Patnaik recently called Piyush Goyal's visit "extremely successful," and Mark Carney wanted the CEPA negotiations to conclude by November-end.
Expect more high-level meetings this year as they work on boosting trade and making it easier for businesses on both sides.