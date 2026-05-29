Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Canada to conclude CEPA

More India Canada meetings expected

If Modi goes, it will be his first solo trip to Canada in over a decade, a big step toward improving India-Canada ties after some rocky years.

Dinesh Patnaik recently called Piyush Goyal's visit "extremely successful," and Mark Carney wanted the CEPA negotiations to conclude by November-end.

Expect more high-level meetings this year as they work on boosting trade and making it easier for businesses on both sides.