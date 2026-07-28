Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Assam MPs over flood crisis
Prime Minister Modi recently sat down with Assam MPs, including Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, to talk about the state's serious flood crisis.
The meeting was all about checking in on how the center is helping out, and Modi made it clear that the government stands fully behind Assam during this tough time.
Floods force thousands into relief camps
Floods from heavy rain have hit several districts hard, forcing thousands from their homes.
The Assam government is handing out food, water, and medicines, plus setting up relief camps for families who have had to leave everything behind.
Teams like the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on the ground helping with evacuations and aid.
Meanwhile, officials are keeping a close eye on river levels as more rain could mean more trouble ahead.