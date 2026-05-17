Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ulf Kristersson on AI, trade
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for a two-day visit packed with talks on trade, tech, defense, and sustainability.
The leaders looked at ways to work together on emerging fields like AI and climate action, building on a strong partnership that saw $7.75 billion in trade last year.
PM Modi receives Polar Star
Modi was honored with Sweden's Royal Order of the Polar Star for strengthening ties between the countries.
He also connected with the Indian community at a lively cultural event featuring music and dance performances by local students and a Swedish opera singer.