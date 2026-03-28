Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens Noida International Airport in Jewar
India
Prime Minister Modi just opened Phase one of the Noida International Airport in Jewar.
With a massive ₹11,282 crore investment, this new airport is set to boost India's connectivity and serve as a major hub for both domestic and international travel.
Airport to boost jobs and travel
Backed by government and private funding, the airport is expected to create new jobs and help local businesses, especially farmers, reach bigger markets.
It also means better travel options for places like Agra and Mathura, tying into other big projects that are pushing Uttar Pradesh's rapid development forward.
Plus, Modi touched on global challenges at the event, saying India will keep steering steady through tough times.