Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens Sanand semiconductor plant, hails 'techade'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened a new semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat, calling this decade India's "techade."
He highlighted how India is quickly becoming a leader in artificial intelligence, thanks to Digital India and the booming fintech scene.
According to him, building up the semiconductor industry is key for taking India's AI game even further.
Kaynes's ₹3,300 cr plant makes IPMs
The new ₹3,300 crore Kaynes's plant will make Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), which are essential for electric vehicles and energy-saving tech.
Modi also pointed out big government pushes (like letting private players into space, advancing nuclear energy and quantum computing, and backing the India Semiconductor Mission) all aimed at making sure India stays secure and ahead in global technology.