Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens Sanand semiconductor plant, hails 'techade' India Mar 31, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened a new semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat, calling this decade India's "techade."

He highlighted how India is quickly becoming a leader in artificial intelligence, thanks to Digital India and the booming fintech scene.

According to him, building up the semiconductor industry is key for taking India's AI game even further.