Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Great Indian Bustard recovery efforts
India
Prime Minister Modi gave a shoutout to the team behind saving the Great Indian Bustard during his Mann Ki Baat radio talk this Sunday.
Thanks to scientific steps like artificial insemination and special breeding centers in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, this rare bird, once nearly extinct, is making a real comeback.
Bustard recovery program records 11 chicks
The Bustard Recovery Program, launched in 2016 by Indian and Abu Dhabi partners, focuses on breeding and protecting these birds' habitats.
Fast forward to 2026: there are now 11 chicks recorded this season, including three born through natural mating, showing that these efforts are actually paying off for one of India's rarest birds.