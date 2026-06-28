Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Indians economizing amid regional tensions
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment on his Mann Ki Baat radio show to appreciate how people across India are pitching in to help the economy amid heightened tensions in the region.
He highlighted that folks are cutting back on fuel, holding off on buying gold, and making choices like carpooling to do their bit.
Families postpone wedding gold, recycle jewelry
Modi pointed out that many families have even postponed buying gold for weddings and are recycling old jewelry instead.
More people are sharing rides instead of driving solo, skipping nonessential foreign trips, and using less cooking oil at home.
Modi encouraged everyone to keep it up, expressing gratitude to every citizen for their cooperation.