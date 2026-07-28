Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises full support to flood-hit Assam
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised full support to Assam as the state deals with severe floods.
After meeting with Union ministers and BJP MPs from Assam, he said the central government is working closely with the state government to help those affected.
So far, 68 people have lost their lives, but thankfully, water levels are starting to go down.
Assam floods affect over 445,000 people
Over 445,000 people across six districts are still struggling with floodwaters. Relief camps are sheltering nearly 29,000 people, and rescue teams have been using boats to reach stranded families.
The floods have also damaged over 37,000 hectares of farmland and wiped out thousands of livestock, making recovery a big challenge for local communities.