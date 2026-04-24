Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes boat ride on Hooghly river
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a boat ride on Kolkata's Hooghly River, sharing photos with the Vidyasagar Setu in the background.
He thanked Maa Ganga for her blessings and met local boatmen and morning walkers, a moment he shared on social media.
Bengal 91.91% turnout draws party reactions
Modi's river visit happened as West Bengal heads into assembly elections, with a huge 91.91% voter turnout in Phase one, beating even Tamil Nadu.
The BJP sees this as a sign people want change, while TMC predicts it will win most seats.
With vote counting set for May 4, all eyes are on whether Bengal will see a political shake-up.