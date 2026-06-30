Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend G-20 summit in Miami
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Miami, Florida, for the G-20 leaders' summit on December 14-15, 2026.
This marks the first time since 2009 that the US will host the summit, and US Ambassador Sergio Gor says it is a big deal for both countries.
US envoy says India-US ties strengthen
Ambassador Gor shared that "We love to have him back here," reflecting how ties between India and the US are getting stronger, especially in tech, trade, and defense.
There's also hope for an India-US interim trade agreement soon, more regular Quad meetings to boost regional teamwork, and news of President Trump planning a state visit to India in 2027.