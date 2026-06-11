Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend G-7 summit in Evian India Jun 11, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join the G-7 summit in Evian, France, from June 15-17, 2026. This marks his seventh straight appearance and India's 13th time as a partner nation.

The invitation came from French President Emmanuel Macron, and Modi will also meet Macron in Nice before the summit to boost India-France ties and launch a startup event called Bharat Innovates.