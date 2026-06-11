Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend G-7 summit in Evian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join the G-7 summit in Evian, France, from June 15-17, 2026. This marks his seventh straight appearance and India's 13th time as a partner nation.
The invitation came from French President Emmanuel Macron, and Modi will also meet Macron in Nice before the summit to boost India-France ties and launch a startup event called Bharat Innovates.
Summit covers peace growth sustainability AI
The summit will focus on big topics like global peace, economic growth, sustainability, and artificial intelligence.
Modi plans to hold talks with other G-7 leaders and partner countries.
The French presidency's priorities (like fixing economic imbalances and tackling organized crime) line up closely with India's global interests, showing both nations are keen to work together on pressing issues.