Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bhogapuram airport August 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to open the brand-new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh, on August 1.
Built for nearly ₹5,000 crore under a public-private partnership, the airport aims to give North Andhra a major boost in travel and business.
Airport 1st phase 6 million annual passengers
Modi will land at 10:45am. check out the new terminal with Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and then address a public gathering with some local Dhimsa dance performance.
The airport covers 2,203.32 acres with a runway ready for big planes, high-tech passenger systems, and cargo facilities that can handle up to 25,000 metric tons a year.
In its first phase alone, it can serve six million passengers annually, so get ready for easier travel and more jobs in tourism and industry across the region.