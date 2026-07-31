Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bhogapuram airport August 1

Modi will land at 10:45am. check out the new terminal with Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and then address a public gathering with some local Dhimsa dance performance.

The airport covers 2,203.32 acres with a runway ready for big planes, high-tech passenger systems, and cargo facilities that can handle up to 25,000 metric tons a year.

In its first phase alone, it can serve six million passengers annually, so get ready for easier travel and more jobs in tourism and industry across the region.