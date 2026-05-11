Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark Somnath's 75th consecration anniversary
India
Somnath Temple is marking 75 years since its consecration, and the celebrations are set for May 11, 2026.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be there to mark the occasion, just like President Rajendra Prasad did back in 1951.
PM Modi launching ₹75 coin
PM Modi will launch a special ₹75 coin featuring the temple and join in a water consecration ritual as part of the Amrit Parv program.
There's also a unique Kumbhabhishekam ceremony using sacred water from 11 pilgrimage spots across India.
The event is drawing visitors and performers from all over, making it a major moment for one of India's most historic temples.