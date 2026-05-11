Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark Somnath's 75th consecration anniversary

PM Modi launching ₹75 coin

PM Modi will launch a special ₹75 coin featuring the temple and join in a water consecration ritual as part of the Amrit Parv program.

There's also a unique Kumbhabhishekam ceremony using sacred water from 11 pilgrimage spots across India.

The event is drawing visitors and performers from all over, making it a major moment for one of India's most historic temples.