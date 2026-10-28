Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open Bharat Renewable Energy Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 in New Delhi on November 2.
Running until November 5, the event brings together global leaders, including Australia, Denmark, and the EU, to boost international teamwork in India's clean energy efforts.
Summit seeks $220B for India's 500GW
With over 130 countries joining in, the summit focuses on connecting worldwide investment and technology with India's goal of reaching 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, a target that needs $220 billion.
Thirteen States will participate as Partner States and showcase their renewable energy potential, investment opportunities, policy initiatives and manufacturing capabilities, hoping to turn ideas into real partnerships and keep India at the forefront of renewable energy innovation.