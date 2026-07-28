Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open Bhogapuram airport August 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram on August 1.
Built in just 31 months for ₹4,727 crore, this new airport aims to make travel easier and give a big push to tourism and jobs in the region.
It is about 55km from the existing Visakhapatnam airport.
Flying Fish terminal 6 million annual capacity
The terminal stands out with its "Flying Fish" shape and Rangoli-inspired ceilings, celebrating North Andhra's coastal vibe.
The airport can handle wide-body planes like Boeing 777s, starts with space for 6 million passengers a year (expandable up to 40 million), and includes a cargo terminal with cold storage for perishables.
Plus, it runs on solar power and uses recycled water.
N Chandrababu Naidu hails airport hub
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu calls the airport a foundation for an aviation hub and university, meant to drive tourism, exports, aerospace innovation, and create jobs.
It will also make trips to hotspots like Araku Valley or Visakhapatnam way more convenient.