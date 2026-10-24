Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open garment factory in Varanasi
India
This Sunday, Prime Minister Modi is heading to Varanasi to open Arvind Limited's new garment factory, a move designed to give the local textile industry a boost and create more jobs for women.
His visit highlights both industrial growth and a push for women's empowerment in the region.
Narendra Modi: Airshow and RBI launches
Modi will also be the chief guest at the Air Force Day Aerial Display 2026 at Namo Ghat, featuring aircraft from all three armed forces.
Later, he'll travel to Bhubaneswar to launch the Reserve Bank of India's new data center and Cybersecurity Training Institute, both aimed at making India's financial tech scene more secure and future-ready.